Nicki Minaj abandons meet-and-greet event due to overcrowding

Nicki Minaj was forced to abandon her impromptu meet-and-greet event in London on Monday after the crowd became out of control.

Following her headlining set at London's Wireless Festival on Sunday night, the Starships rapper announced on Instagram on Monday morning that she would be holding a meet-and-greet event at Cafe KOKO in the capital's Camden neighbourhood that afternoon.

When Nicki eventually showed up for the event at least four hours late, the street in front of the venue was lined with hundreds of fans who mobbed her when she left her vehicle.

Video and pictures show the star being escorted by police officers through the crowd back to her car while they could get a better handle on the situation, but they ultimately had to cancel the event.

Nicki had earlier pleaded with her fans to form an orderly queue otherwise she wouldn't be able to meet them. She tweeted, "Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line (praying hands)."

Video footage shows hundreds of screaming fans running after her car on the road after she abandoned the event, forcing traffic to come to a standstill.

Camden Police subsequently issued a statement, which reads, "Police were contacted by venue staff beforehand concerned about significant crowding outside. Further police resources had to be deployed to keep public order and close roads.

"In the interests of safety, the event managers took the decision that the event would not go ahead. Members of the public are advised not to travel to the area... Crowds are leaving and police remain on scene. No arrests."