NEWS James Bay on course for a second UK Number 1 album this week Newsdesk





James Bay is currently on track to Leap to a second Number 1 album in the UK this Friday.



The Official Chart Update sees the Hertfordshire-born singer-songwriter ahead of nearest competition Harry Styles, although at present less than 300 chart units separate Leap and Harry’s House, so it’s all still to play for. Can James hold on throughout the week?



If he indeed does, Leap would become Bay’s second chart-topping album, having previously reached the top spot with debut LP Chaos and the Calm in 2015. Discover James Bay’s Official Charts history in full here.

Reigning chart topper Paolo Nutini falls three places midweek to Number 4, while Burna Boy’s sixth album Love, Damini could deliver the Afrobeats star his first UK Top 10 record (5) after previously scoring two Top 20 records with 2019’s African Giant (16) and 2020’s Twice As Tall (11).



A first Top 10 appearance is also on the cards forUS R&B singer Brent Faiyaz’s Wasteland (6) whileNeil Young and Crazy Horse eyes another Top 10 debut with Toast (7)which sees the Canadian singer-songwriter finally release a fan-favourite ‘lost’ album that was originally scrapped in 2001. It would be the veteran artist’s 10th UK Top 10 record.



Elsewhere, two acts are looking to secure their first-ever Top 40 album in the UK. Swedish post-punk outfit Viagra Boys could muscle into the Top 40 with Cave World (20), while Bristol-based singer-songwriter Katy J Pearson re-invents herself with Sound of the Morning (25).



US rock band Journey return with their first album in 11 years, Freedom. On track to debut at Number 26, it would be their highest-peak since Greatest Hits reached Number 12 in 2010.



And finally, indie pop darling Rae Morris could net her third consecutive Top 40 album with Rachel At Fairyland (37), her first album in four years.