BLACKPINK to debut new song during PUG MOBILE virtual in-game concert

BLACKPINK are set to debut a new track and music video during the in-game concert 'The Virtual' on 'PUG MOBILE'.



The K-Pop girl group - comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose - are set to perform their hits and have a special treat in store for fans as part of their second collaboration with the popular battle royale game.



Their label, YG Entertainment announced in a press release: “It is pleased to hold an In-Game Concert as the second collaboration between the world’s best group BLACKPINK and PUBG MOBILE, the best mobile game in the battle royale genre. We also hope to increase the opportunity for artists and fans to interact closely beyond the borders and language barriers.”



'The Virtual' takes place July 22 to 23 and July 29 to 30.



What's more, their fans - who are nicknamed Blinks - will be able to grab the custom suits made for the 'Sour Candy' quartet for the performance between July 23 and August 31.



Last week, it was revealed that BLACKPINK are gearing up to drop new music and planning a world tour.



The foursome will release fresh tracks in August as they are in the “final stages of recording a new album” and intend to go on the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”



YG said: “A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time. On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”



The label went on to add their sophomore album will begin a “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year," suggesting that it won’t be the only thing they have up their sleeve for the rest of the year.



This comes after rumours circulated that their comeback could be “as early as June,” which was met with confirmation they were coming back soon.



'PUBG MOBILE's Version 2.1 Update is available tomorrow! Download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.