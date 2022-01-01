BTS to star in three projects for Disney+

BTS will star in three projects for the Disney+ streaming service.

On Monday, executives for The Walt Disney Company and BTS' studio home Hybe announced a content partnership deal in which they will collaborate on five projects for Disney+, including three featuring BTS or members of the seven-piece K-pop sensation.

These projects include the concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA, the original docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, and the travel reality show In the Soop: Friendcation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the docuseries "will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter" and will debut on the service next year.

The travel show will focus on V and his friends - South Korean actors Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Park Seo-joon and rapper Peakboy - as they go on holiday together. A trailer for the four-part series was released on Monday and the show will debut later this month.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hybe to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+," said Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney's APAC head of content, in a statement. "This collaboration represents our creative ambition - to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service."

The partnership comes shortly after BTS appeared to announce they were going on an indefinite hiatus. However, Hybe officials later clarified that the stars will still continue to take part in group commitments while actively pursuing solo projects.