Lewis Capaldi gives rude reason for album delay

Lewis Capaldi has joked his second album has been delayed because he couldn't "take his hand off his d***" during lockdown.



The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker - who has been working on new material - headlined TRSMT Festival over the weekend and used the gig as a chance to give a tongue in cheek update on the highly anticipated follow up to his 2019 debut LP 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.



As reported by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he quipped: "It never occurred to me during lockdown to take my hand off my d*** and put it on my guitar.



"I'm glad we've all enjoyed a w*** every now and then."



He also encouraged concert goers to make the most of being outdoors and around other people again.



He joked: "two years ago we were sitting in our houses, couldn't touch each other, couldn't go outside, and nowe we're chucking p*** on each other's head.



"If you see somebody you haven't seen in a while, p*** on them!"



Meanwhile, the AGE-year-old singer did offer a more serious assessment of the evening, and how much it meant to him after he lost his confidence following his last arena tour.



He said: "I've been s******* myself about this for ages. We played some arena shows before everything kicked off and I found it very hard to perform them,



"It was the worst time of my life and I was having panic attacks on stage and stuff."



However, the response to the first few songs of the night was enough to aleviate his anxieties as he soaked up the atmosphere after a tough time.



He added: "To be able to come out and enjoy doing this genuinely means the world. It's been a wild few years."