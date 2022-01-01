Halsey auctioning original artworks to benefit U.S. abortion funds

Halsey is auctioning off original artworks to help raise funds for an abortion fund in the United States.

The Without Me singer, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, recently spoke out against the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, meaning U.S. state leaders are able to make abortion illegal.

In response, Halsey has now put up five paintings created while on her Love and Power Tour last year up for auction at Sotheby's.

Each abstract artwork is expected to fetch between $5,000 and $7,000 (£4,200 - £5,800) with the auction running until 19 July.

All proceeds from the sales will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds. Leaders at the organisation seek to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access across America.

Earlier this month, Halsey wrote an essay for Vogue.com in which they revealed they had suffered three miscarriages before the age of 24, and during one of the miscarriages, needed to have an abortion as part of the "aftercare" procedure.

"My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his," the 27-year-old stated referring to her toddler son Ender. "Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."