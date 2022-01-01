Nicki Minaj sparks pregnancy speculation with Instagram Live blunder

Nicki Minaj sparked pregnancy rumours after botching a joke on Instagram Live over the weekend.

The Starships rapper jumped on the online platform to interact with her fans before her performance at Wireless Festival in London on Sunday evening, and one submitted a question, asking Nicki if she was expecting her second child with husband Kenneth Petty.

"I'm not fat, guys, I'm pregnant. Sorry," she said in response, rolling her eyes for comedic effect.

When her viewers flooded the screen with congratulatory messages, the Pound the Alarm hitmaker realised her mistake and corrected herself in an exaggerated British accent.

"Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? I'm sorry. I think I said it wrong... I meant to say, I'm not pregnant. I'm fat," she stated before bursting into laughter. "But thanks guys for all the congratulatory messages!"

Nicki gave birth to her first child, a son she has yet to name publicly, in September 2020.

After finishing her Instagram Live, the 39-year-old got ready for her headlining set at Wireless Festival. She received backlash from fans on social media for starting her performance 40 minutes late, meaning her set had to be cut in half from 80 minutes to 40 due to the festival's curfew.

According to reports, her show was also plagued with technical difficulties and still featured video interludes and costume changes despite the reduced performance time.