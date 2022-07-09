SZA reuniting with Doja Cat for new song Shirt

SZA has spilled that she's teaming up with Doja Cat again on her new track 'Shirt'.

The pair had a huge hit with 'Kiss Me More' from the latter's third studio album 'Planet Her' last year, and now SZA has let slip that she recruited the 'Get Into It (Yuh)' rapper for another collaboration.

Giving a big teaser, the 'Good Days' singer told the crowd at gopuff Delivers Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park on Saturday evening (09.07.22): "The hint is that we already have a song together. Her name starts with a 'D'."

The star had already performed a version of 'Shirt' during a live-streamed gig in July 2021.

Last month, SZA released seven previously unheard songs on the deluxe edition of 'Ctrl'.

To mark the fifth anniversary of the singer's acclaimed 2017 debut studio album, the star dropped the tracks '2AM,' 'Miles,' 'Percolator,' 'Tread Carefully,' 'Awkward,' and 'Jodie', plus an alternative version of hit 'Love Galore'.

Marking the release, SZA - whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe - wrote: “This is JUST a gift for camp ctrl . Nothing more nothing less."

The 32-year-old singer also thanked her loyal fanbase for changing her life.

She later added: “if u family you get it . 5 yrs is a long time . Thank you for changing my life I love you . Happy anniversary #HAPPYCTRLANNIVERSARY (sic)"

At the start of this month, she teased there's even more to come to mark the anniversary of 'Ctrl'.

Alongside a promo shot on Twitter, a text box read: "CTRL 5. More to come. Stay tuned."

In August last year, SZA surprised her fans by sharing three new tracks on SoundCloud.

The singer discretely dropped ‘Nightbird’, ‘I Hate You’ and ‘Joni' on an unnamed page on the music-sharing platform.

SZA confirmed on Twitter that they are her songs by linking the account.

She wrote: "dumping random thoughts. (sic)"

Meanwhile, SZA previously admitted she hopes her fans will be "pleasantly surprised" by her long-awaited follow-up to 'Ctrl'.

She said: “I think they’ll be surprised to know that it’s not what they thought, and it’s not coming when they thought.

“I hope that they’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

There's still no official release date as of yet.