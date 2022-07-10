Frank Ocean shares new instrumental to mark 10th anniversary of Channel Orange

Frank Ocean has shared new music to mark the 10th anniversary of his iconic album 'Channel Orange'.

The 34-year-old singer had a surprise in store for fans on his Apple Music 1 show 'blonded Radio' at the weekend.

The first episode on Sunday (10.07.22), ‘blonded LSD’, sees the star interview psychologist and writer Dr. James Fadiman about psychedelics, as a 35-minute original score produced by Frank played in the background.

Continuing a series about 'how to change your mind', for another new episode, ‘blonded ENERGY!', the 'Chanel' hitmaker discusses self-realisation and the ancient practice of Qi Gong with healing Master Mingtong Gu.

A double-sided limited edition poster celebrating the milestone and new Radio t-shirts are also available at www.blonded.co.

Episodes 012 and 013 of 'blonded Radio' are available to listen to at www.apple.co/blonded.

In December, Frank shared a nine-minute track inspired by a conversation he had with the Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.

The untitled song was recorded in 2020 and Frank raps to a lengthy piano piece.

The radio show also contained excerpts of a conversation with the artist's brother, Ryan Breaux, who died in a car crash that year.

Frank wrote on Instagram at the time: "Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I was in the earlier stages of grief and I remember marbling afterwards at how his energy blasted through the phone.

"So much vim in this Wim. We spoke for a while about his work, the purpose of grief and how going into the cold water changed his life."

He added: "It reminded me of conversations in the studio with players I know. Freewheeling, psychedelic, emotionally charged, intelligent and generous.

"I enjoyed listening to him, so in this edit I just let him speak uninterrupted. Me, (Cory Henry), and (Dylan Patrice) played some sounds underneath to heighten the feeling. I added some writing at the end that I did a single take of w Cory in the summer of 2020.

"I came back and added a few words and parts over the top of that take more recently. Felt like it fit the wabi sabi of Wim's words. Merry Xmas everyone (sic)"

Frank has not released an album since 2016's 'Blonde', which he was grateful to self-release following a split from record label Def Jam Recordings as he didn't have to worry about how it performed in the charts.

He said: "With this record ['Blonde'] in particular, I wanted to feel like I won before the record came out, and I did, and so it took a lot pressure off of me about how the record even would perform after the fact. Once the goal is met, everything else is lagniappe. It's not essential for me to have a big debut week, it's not essential for me to have big radio records."