Britney Spears reveals emotional connection with children as shares sweet snap with baby girl

Britney Spears uploaded a cute photo of her holding a baby girl on Sunday and told her fans the story of a "beautiful" family she'd met.

The Instagram post features the popstar in a red bikini and white-rimmed sunglasses, and while the 40-year-old didn't reveal when the photos were taken, it looks as though it was during one of her vacations.

Underneath the five photos, Britney recounted the tale to her 41.7 millions followers.

"One of those loves of your life in 3 hours … the family was like … when is this woman gonna leave !!! I didn’t … I stayed … Good God a beautiful family," she began.

Mum-of-two Britney, who wed husband Sam Asghari last month, sadly suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

In the post, Britney went on to share that she thought the family were European but they were actually from Chicago, and as well as having cuddles with the baby, she also played ping-pong with the family's four-year-old son.

"Reminded me of when mine were that age … I literally wanted to fall on my knees !!!" she gushed. "The small baby was eating pink Play-Doh but the mamma said 'You can actually eat play-dough' … I thought she was messing with me !!! She told me to try it … so I sat down with this beautiful family and ate pink Play-Doh !!!

"This baby looked up at me like she saw angels !!! Children are mystical little beings ... she was literally in her own her little world !!! I could see it in her eyes … I connect with her world ... that’s why children are so special !!! They are so innocent and pure … It’s awakening to something people can’t explain !!! It was magic … holy ... mystical … breathtaking !!! When I looked into this 6 month old baby’s eyes … I held her for forever … I have two boys … my back came out like it all came back !!! That’s love I believe … I melted with this beautuful girl ... A day to remember ... I left eventually But I think she liked me because she still emails me (sic)!!!"

Britney shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.