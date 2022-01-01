Cardi B denies hitting fan with microphone at concert

Cardi B has rejected claims she hit a fan with a microphone during her gig at the U.K.'s Wireless Festival over the weekend.

Shortly after the rapper wrapped her set at the London event on Friday night, a video began circulating on the Internet in which she appeared to fend off a fan in the front row with a microphone.

While Cardi didn't release an official statement over the incident, on Sunday, she took to Twitter to deny any accusations of a "fight" and shared a video taken by a concertgoer.

"It wasn't NO FIGHT! @itsKenBarbie got the whole thing on their page," she wrote.

Later on, Cardi also posted: "Don't believe everything you see."