Dee Snider retires from music to work on movie career

Dee Snider has retired from music to focus on launching a new career in Hollywood.

The 'Twisted Sister' star opened up about his future plans in a question and answer session with fans on Twitter - insisting he'll never tour again because he wants to focus on writing and directing movies as well as working on his first novel.

One fan wrote to the star: "Dee I don't blame you for not doing stadium tours anymore. Most people don't know how tough it is to do. I am simply amazed when I see Paul McCarthy or Buddy Guy over 80 up on stage playing. How do they do it??"

Dee then responded by explaining his next movie, writing: "God bless them all! I can only do what's right for me. And for my retirement I'm writing screenplays, directing a movie, releasing my first fiction novel, producing two animated series, etc. etc. etc. My wife laughs when I tell her I'm retiring!"

When asked if he will record any more new music, he explained: "Never say never, but I don’t see me recording anymore" before adding: "Movies, books, tv, radio, etc.”

Another follower wrote: "Imagine expecting people to remember word for word a song they wrote 35 years ago lmfao," and the rocked replied: "So I don't need to remember all my words? (I do.)"

'Twisted Sister' disbanded in 2016 following the conclusion of their 40th anniversary tour which came in the aftermath of drummer A. J. Pero's death the previous year.

Dee has released five solo albums over the last 12 years with the last record, 'Leave a Scar' dropping in 2021.