The Smile tease new music is in the works

Thom Yorke has teased The Smile have new music in the works, including the recently teased single ‘Colours Fly’.

The band - also comprising Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner - previewed the track during their Primavera Sound set in Barcelona last month.

However, the Radiohead frontman has revealed it's still a "work in progress" along with several other tracks.

He tweeted alongside a clip of the performance: “New one … work in progress … there are a few ..."

The Smile released their debut studio album, 'A Light For Attracting Attention', in May.

Before its release, Thom, 53, admitted he relished the challenge of making the collection.

He said: “I like trying to find different ways to write lyrics. I like to find different ways to assemble music. I like to learn new instruments, like Jonny.

"It wakes me up in the morning and probably always will, unless I lose my ability to think straight. There isn’t anything else. There’s not like, ‘Now we must move into this area,’ there’s not any sort of aesthetic agenda. You’re influenced by what you listen to. I’m always sort of buying new music."

The veteran star also revealed that he has two distinctly different ways of making music.

He explained: "With lyrics, it’s something completely different where it’ll either be very quick, very easy, or months and months of chipping away, literally line by line, in the most painstakingly weird anal kind of: trying things, throwing them out, trying things, throwing them out, trying things, throwing them out.

"It gets to the point sometimes where it’s like, ‘well I’ve got this syllable, and I’ve got this consonant, and I’ve got this syllable, and now I’m just going to wait for the rest to turn up.'"