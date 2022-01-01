The Weeknd 'heartbroken' by Toronto concert postponement

The Weeknd is "crushed and heartbroken" over the last-minute cancellation of his Toronto concert.

The Canadian singer-songwriter was meant to play at the Rogers Centre in his hometown on Saturday night.

However, a few hours before he was due to take to the stage, The Weeknd took to his Instagram Stories to announce that he could no longer perform the gig due to a major Internet and cellular network outage at Rogers Communications.

"I'm crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it's out of our hands because of the Rogers outage," he wrote. "Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you've been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me. I can't wait to see you all."

Representatives for tour promoter Live Nation shared that The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, and his team did everything they could to avoid the situation.

"The Weeknd was onsite and ready to play but due to the nationwide Rogers network outage The Weeknd show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue's operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back," the representative continued.

Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets as a new show date is expected soon.