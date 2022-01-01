Carlos Santana postpones six concerts following health scare

Carlos Santana has postponed six shows after collapsing onstage last week.

On 5 July, the legendary guitarist fell ill during a performance in Michigan, with it later reported that he collapsed as a result of heat and dehydration.

While Santana’s wife Cindy Blackman insisted he was resting and “doing well” following the health scare, his manager Michael Vrionis announced on Saturday that the 74-year-old artist would be taking a break from the Miraculous Supernatural Tour to recuperate fully.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” he commented. “Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Upcoming shows - including stops in Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Texas - have been postponed.

However, all gigs taking place after 23 July are still confirmed.