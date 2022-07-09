Lisa Scott-Lee: Steps is not just a job, it's my life!

Lisa Scott-Lee thinks that being in Steps is "more than a job."



The 46-year-old pop star - who is married to former Hear'Say singerr Johnny Shentall, 43, and has children Jaden, 14, and 12-year-old Star Lily with him - is part of the dance group alongside Faye Tozer, Lee Latchford Evans, Claire Richards, and Ian 'H' Watkins and is "grateful" to be a member because it is how she met her husband.



Speaking live on stage at the Kubix Festival on Saturday (09.07.22), she told the crowd: "Steps is not just a job it's my life, I'm so grateful. I met my wonderful husband and I have my Star Lily here tonight who I'm sure will replace me one day!"



The 'One For Sorrow' hitmakers - who formed in 1997 and split in 2001 before reuniting in 2011 - are currently on tour and took to the stage to headline the annual Sunderland festival to a crowd of thousands at Herrington Park with renditions of their classic hits as well as some new songs from their latest album 'What the Future Holds.'



Steps stormed the stage in matching platinum silver outfits as a nod to their 25th anniversary and opened with a remixed version of their 1999 hit 'Love's Got a Hold of my Heart' before going straight into Latin-inspired Summer of Love' from 2000.



Steps worked their way through a selection of their hits including their cover of Kylie Minogue classic 'Better the Devil You Know', remixed with Madonna's 'Vogue', as well as debut single '5,6,7,8,' - complete with cowboy hats in a nod to the famous line-dancing routine - and newer songs such as 'Something in Your Eyes' before eventually closing out their set with their best-selling single 'Tragedy.'



Prior to the headlining act, the Tyne and Wear audience were also treated to a performance by Steps' fellow 90s stars Aqua - who gave a barnstorming rendition of their classic 'Barbie Girl' as well as several other disco hits - and the Vengaboys with the ever-classic floor fillers 'Ibiza' and 'We Like to Party!'



Steps' 25th Anniversary Tour is set to continue across various festivals in the UK throughout the summer before wrapping up at Birmingham Pride in early September.



Steps' Kubix Festival setlist:







'Love's Got a Hold on My Heart'



'Summer of Love'



'Last Thing on My Mind'



'Something in Your Eyes'



'5,6,7,8'



Chain Reaction



'Vogue/Better the Devil You Know'



'Stomp'



'What the Future Holds'



'One For Sorrow'



'Scared of the Dark'



'Deeper Shade of Blue'



'Tragedy'