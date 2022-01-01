Christine McVie: I'd always want Lindsey Buckingham back in Fleetwood Mac

Christine McVie would want Lindsey Buckingham back in Fleetwood Mac if the 'Rumours' line-up toured again.



The 78-year-old singer-and-keyboardist doesn't think it's likely that herself, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Stevie Nicks will get back together for one final run.



But she would love to see the ousted guitarist back in the line-up should it happen.



Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Christine said: "Personally, I'd love to think it could happen.



"But honestly, I really can't see it happening.



"I don't know. I've been wrong before."



On whether she would rehire Lindsey, she replied: "I'd always want Lindsey back. He's the best."



Lindsey was fired in 2018, with Crowded House's Neil Finn and Mike Campbell replacing him, but Mick Fleetwood recently admitted he hopes they can "make music" again after reconciling last year.



Speaking to Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt on the 'Rockonteurs' podcast, he said: "The thought of walking on stage and Lindsey being part of that would be very healing.



"That's not saying goodbye to Mike or Neil, we don't behave like that, but something connective.



"I believe that me and Lindsey will make some music together like he did with Christine, and I would love that, no matter what unbridged feels there are that aren't healed for all their own personal reasons.



"I would hope to be the instigator of making all that happen before we knock it all on the head."



The pair put the past behind them after Mick had insisted there was no chance of Lindsey rejoining the band.



He said: “I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open. And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.”