Kim Wilde promises 'loud and bright' costumes on tour

Kim Wilde is ready to embrace “loud and bright” costumes on her upcoming tour.

The 61-year-old singer has never been interested in dressing up on stage but she is planning a major change of image when she embarks on her ‘Greatest Hits’ concert series.

She told HELLO! magazine: “I’ve never been a costumes girl. But this year, my look will be big and bold, with capes and hats.

“Post-pandemic, everything needs to be loud and bright, we all need to shake our tail feathers.

“I’ve turned into the live performer I’ve always wanted to be.”

The ‘Kids in America’ hitmaker always feels like a “rock chick”, even when she’s just carrying out every day chores at home.

She said: “That rock chick in me never went away, she’s still there every single day.

“Even when I’m out walking the dogs or changing sheers, she lives within me all the time.

“It doesn’t take much to bring her out.

“Once I put on some red lipstick, the jackets and the jeans, I’m off and raring to go.”

Kim is delighted to be back on stage following the COVID-19 pandemic and she thinks gigs are good for everyone.

She said: “After we’ve been isolated form each other for so long because of COVID, it’s great to be in front of an audience.

“The power of live music and bringing people together again is overwhelming.”

Although Kim loved her pop hey day, she now wishes she'd done some things differently.

She said: "If I could go back and give the young me a piece of advice, I’d tell her not to drink alcohol.

“It got me into all kinds of scrapes. I gave up alcohol five years ago and feel fantastic for it.”