Shawn Mendes teaming with Disney+ on Wonder Grants initiative

Shawn Mendes is partnering with Disney+ on his upcoming tour.

The Call My Friends singer told fans on Twitter on Thursday that his Wonder: The World Tour would be sponsored by the entertainment giant.

He further explained that the company would help to fund his Wonder Grants, which pay for children's health and wellness initiatives.

"Thank you for an incredible start of tour. Excited to have @disneyplus as a tour sponsor/ work with them to grant wishes by visiting US children's hospitals," Shawn tweeted. "@shawnfoundation & i will also be giving grants to youth changemakers in every NA (North American) market/ donating $1 per ticket in support."

Shawn launched the Wonder Grants programme through his Shawn Foundation in 2020, and announced last month that his Wonder: World Tour would be accompanied by children's hospital visits across the United States.

The project seeks to grant "wishes" to patients, as well as provide financial grants to youth changemakers in children's health across the United States and Canada.

One dollar from each Wonder tour concert ticket will go toward the programme.

Shawn concluded his post, "Can't wait to see you all at the shows and make sure to stop by the social impact village at each show," referencing an area where Shawn Foundation representatives will operate at the concert.