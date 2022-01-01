The Hu unveil album 2 and drop new single Black Thunder

The HU have announced their eagerly-awaited second studio album, 'Rumble of Thunder'.

The Mongolian rockers - who combine traditional instruments from their home nation with modern US hard rock - have shared their new single 'Black Thunder' taken from the 12-track collection.

The accompanying music video comes in two parts and "conveys their core values".

The follow-up to their acclaimed 2019 debut studio album, 'The Gereg', was recorded in their homeland of Mongolia and reflects their "pride in our culture".

Vocalist Gala said in a press release: "'Black Thunder' is the crown jewel of our second album. The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals. Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside. We hope that our pride in our culture shines through, as we aimed to bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture through this video."

On the LP, he added: "Our second album will include 'Black Thunder', along with many new songs. We can't wait for you to listen and enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it."

The upcoming record, due for release on September 2, also includes May's 'This Is Mongol', which has garnered more than a million streams in less than two months.

This summer, The HU play North America with Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fire From The Gods. They'll then bring their 'Black Thunder Tour' to the UK and Europe later this year, kicking off in Oslo, Norway on October 26, and finishing in London at the Roundhouse on December 9.

'Rumble of Thunder' track-list:

1. 'This is Mongol'

2. 'YUT Hövende'

3. 'Triangle'

4. 'Teach Me'

5. 'Upright Destined Mongol'

6. 'Sell The World'

7. 'Black Thunder'

8. 'Mother Nature'

9. 'Bii Biyelgee'

10. 'Segee'

11. 'Shihi Hutu'

12. 'TATAR Warrior'