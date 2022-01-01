Machine Gun Kelly calls feud with Corey Taylor 'ridiculous'

Machine Gun Kelly regrets his feud with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor.

In his new documentary Life In Pink, the rapper turned punk-rocker said he harbours regrets about the year-long argument.

The fallout arose in 2021 at Chicago’s Riot Fest when Kelly referenced Corey in an onstage remark, saying, “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f**king weird mask on a f**king stage, talking s**t."

In Life In Pink, the 32-year-old spoke about his actions.

“I could have handled it differently. I should have just picked up the phone and been like hey dude, ‘why would you say that’? But, instead, we all acted ridiculous,” he said.

Kelly's Riot Fest remark was in response to an interview Corey’s did on Cutter’s Rockcast podcast, in which the rocker said, “I hate all new rock for the most part. I (hate) the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is”.

Kelly continued the feud when recounting behind-the-scenes gossip on his album Tickets To My Downfall, saying, “Corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was f**king terrible, so I didn’t use it".

Corey addressed this claim by posting screenshots of an email chain with Travis Barker, who executive produced the album and reportedly communicated with Corey on the rapper-rocker’s behalf. He captioned the photos: “I said NO to THEM.”