Britney Spears and Janet Jackson documentaries nominated for Hollywood Critics Association awards

Documentaries about Janet Jackson and Britney Spears are to compete for prizes at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.
The self-titled project about the Together Again singer and The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, which delved into the controversial conservatorship of the pop star, have both been nominated in the Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series category.
The final season of NBC's This Is Us received the most award nominations of all the nominees, with 12 spread across seven categories.
HBO's Succession received the second most, with 11 nominations together, while The White Lotus and Barry tied for third place in the nominations, each garnering nine nods.
Also among the Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series Award nominees are 30 For 30, Shark Tank, The American Rescue Dog Show, and We Need to Talk About Cosby.
The awards ceremony will be presented on 13 August at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The streaming segment of the awards will be presented the following day.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-fiction Series -
30 for 30
The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears
Janet Jackson
Shark Tank
The American Rescue Dog Show
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV movie -
B*****n': The Sound and Fury of Rick James
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War
Dean Martin: King of Cool
End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock
Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer
Sheryl
Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series -
America's Got Talent
Holey Moley
Lego Masters
Next Level Chef
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series -
Bar Rescue
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
Wipeout
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special -
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Real-Time with Bill Maher
Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV movie -
Archer
Bob's Burgers
Family Guy
Rick and Morty
South Park
Tuca & Bertie
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action TV movie -
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
List of a Lifetime
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune
The Survivor
Vandal
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV movie -
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Geraldine Viswanathan, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV movie -
Ben Foster, The Survivor
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail
Jon Bernthal, We Own This City
Sean Penn, Gaslit
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series -
Gaslit
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail
Scenes from a Marriage
The White Lotus
We Own This City
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, comedy -
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary
Rose McIver, Ghosts
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, comedy -
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ghosts
Best Cable Series, comedy -
Atlanta
Barry
Better Things
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Resident Alien
The Righteous Gemstones
Somebody Somewhere
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Broadcast Network series, comedy -
Abbott Elementary
American Auto
Black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Ghosts
Mr. Mayor
The Wonder Years
Young Rock
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, drama -
Freema Agyeman, New Amsterdam
Juliette Lewis, Yellowjackets
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, drama -
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Harold Perrineau, From
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Best Cable Network Series, drama -
Better Call Saul
Chucky
Euphoria
The Gilded Age
Snowpiercer
Succession
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Yellowjackets
Best Broadcast Network Series, drama -
9-1-1: Lonestar
Grey's Anatomy
Kung Fu
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
New Amsterdam
Superman & Lois
The Cleaning Lady
This Is Us