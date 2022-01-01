The 1975 kick off new era with folky single Part Of The Band

The 1975 have kickstarted their new era with the folky new single 'Part Of The Band'.



The first taste of the 'Somebody Else' group's fifth studio album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ is finally out, and it comes with added vocals from singer-songwriter Japanese Breakfast.



The pop artist - whose real name Michelle Zauner - tweeted: "got to sing a little on this for my fave band (sic)"



The lyrics include a tongue-in-cheek reference to lead vocalist Matt Healy's past substance abuse: "Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or I am just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke calling his ego imagination?”



The 11-track collection is due for release on October 12.



The indie pop band are set to make their live comeback at Japan's Summer Sonic festival in August.



The 'Chocolate' group will headline the festival in Tokyo and Osaka on August 20 and 21, following a two-year break from the road.



Meanwhile, Matt previously revealed that being forced to take a break from touring amid the Covid-19 pandemic had been good for the band.



He wrote in a letter to fans: "Hello to all my darling The 1975 fans!! I do hope you are all well, considering how difficult things have been this year. It's Matty here. I've been daydreaming about playing shows today – and although we definitely needed a break, I can't tell you how much we miss spending those evenings with you guys.



"I think it's fair to say that we maybe bit off slightly more than we could chew when it came to doing two full albums back to back. I don't think the records suffered – if anything I think it gave them a strange energy and the last two records happen to be my favourites – but it definitely took its toll on us as individuals. It was wicked tho, beautiful! Like being beaten up by a magical unicorn!



"We had been either on tour or in the studio for nearly 8 years straight or some s*** – and I think that jolt that we ALL felt (globally) back in March as COVID-19 impacted all our lives provided us with a moment to reflect on stuff. (sic).







‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ track-list:







1. 'The 1975'



2. 'Happiness'



3. 'Looking For Somebody (To Love)'



4. 'Part Of The Band'



5. 'Oh Caroline'



6. 'I’m In Love With You'



7. 'All I Need To Hear'



8. 'Wintering'



9. 'Human Too



10. 'About You'



11. 'When We Are Together'