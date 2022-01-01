Destiny's Child hit Bills, Bills, Bills reworked into house tune by Paul Woolford

Destiny's Child's 'Bills, Bills, Bills' has been officially reworked into a house tune by Paul Woolford AKA Special Request.

The chart-topping dance music producer and collaborator Pessto had the sample of the girl group's 1999 hit on their new track 'Can You Pay?' "personally approved and signed off" by Beyoncé and co.

The song became the 'Say My Name' band's first number one single on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In 2021, the hit saw a resurgence in popularity on streaming platforms and TikTok.

The latest song from Woolford follows Top 5 hit 'Looking For Me' with Diplo and Lomax and 'HEAT' with Amber Mark.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé herself is gearing up to release her comeback album, 'Renaissance'.

And it just so happens she's also gone in a house direction on the lead single, 'Break My Soul'.

The 40-year-old megastar's latest hit samples Robin S.' iconic house banger 'Show Me Love' and Big Freedia's 'Explode'.

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker is set to release her new album on July 29, and she recently teased it's the perfect soundtrack to "wiggle" away woes.

Sharing the striking artwork of herself sat on top of a holographic horse wearing very little, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She added: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Stream 'Can You Pay?' on all major streaming platforms now.