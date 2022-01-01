Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock hits the studio with RAYE

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been in the studio with RAYE.



After the chart-topping girl group - also comprising Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - went on hiatus last month following their farewell 'Confetti Tour', the girls have been focusing on their own solo ventures.



And the 30-year-old star has been busy penning new tunes with the 24-year-old singer-and-songwriter - who has co-written songs for none other than Beyonce and Anne-Marie.



Leigh-Anne re-shared a snap of the pair in the studio on her Instagram Story and gushed: "@raye you are a FORCEEEE. Your talent is so fricken inspiring. (sic)"



RAYE's original post was captioned: "and today was beautiful "@leighannepinnock I'm so proud of this woman. (sic)"



The teaser of the pair working together comes after Leigh-Anne was the victim of a leak after her debut solo single, 'I Need You', circulated online.



Warner Music swiftly had links to the recording taken down.



The clip was replaced with a notice of a copyright claim by the owner, which read: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “This track is an extremely early demo.



“Bosses acted quickly and are determined to get to the bottom of how it appeared online because only a handful of people had heard it.



“They are taking it extremely seriously. Leigh-Anne is working hard to give fans the music they deserve.”



Leigh-Anne has also been writing with Tayla Parx, who co-wrote the girl group's hit single 'Sweet Melody'.



According to the newspaper, Leigh-Anne is set to drop her last name for her solo releases.



The 30-year-old star has bought the domain Leigh-Anne.com, which is currently "under construction".



Meanwhile, it's not just music Leigh-Anne is getting into during Little Mix's break, the pop singer is also writing a book.



Leigh-Anne - who has 10-month-old twins with fiance Andre Gray - has a number of projects in the pipeline, including a tome expanding on the topics covered in her BBC Three documentary 'Race, Pop and Power'.



In March, it was reported that Leigh-Anne was negotiating with several publishing houses over the rights to her memoir.