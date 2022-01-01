Johnny Depp shares Killing Joke cover

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have released their cover of 'The Death And Resurrection Show'.



The Hollywood actor has been on the road performing with the legendary musician - who has been friends with since 2016 - and the Killing Joke cover is the latest to be released from the pair's upcoming joint album '18', which has been in the making since 2019.



The collection boasts "Depp originals along with a wide range of covers that touches on everything from Celtic and Motown, to the Beach Boys and Killing Joke."



Beck said in a statement: "When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”



At the duos shows, they have been performing their rendition of John Lennon classic 'Isolation', which is included on the digital and CD version of the LP.



The 13-tracker also includes Depp's previously released original track, 'This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr', which he sought approval of the estate of late Austrian-born American actress Hedy Lamarr before releasing.



Depp, 55, asked Beck to play lead guitar on the ode to the 'Dishonored Lady' star, and the rest is history.



Becks said: “I was blown away by it.



"That song is one of the reasons I asked him to make an album with me.”



The other original tune is 'Sad Mother*****’ Parade'.



Hollywood Vampires rocker Depp remarked: “It’s an extraordinary honour to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”



Beck hopes the album will make people take the 'Chocolat' star "seriously as a musician".



The 78-year-old guitar god added: “I haven’t had another creative partner like him for ages.



"He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it’s a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll.”



'18' will be available on CD and digitally, with a 180-gram black vinyl version on September 30. The cover features an illustration of Beck and Depp when they were both 18 and is drawn and designed by Beck’s wife Sandra.



Away from his Hollywood career, Depp is known for his band The Hollywood Vampires, with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith's Joe Perry.



Beck played guitar on their track 'Welcome To Bushwackers' from their 2019 LP 'Rise'.



Depp has been focusing on his music since he won his multi-million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard last month.







'18' tracklist:







1. 'Midnight Walker' (Davy Spillane cover)



2. 'Death And Resurrection Show' (Killing Joke cover)



3. 'Time' (Dennis Wilson cover)



4. 'Sad Mother*****’ Parade' (Johnny Depp original)



5. 'Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)' (Beach Boys cover)



6. 'This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr' (Johnny Depp original)



7. 'Caroline, No (Beach Boys cover)



8. 'Ooo Baby Baby' (The Miracles cover)



9. 'What’s Going On' (Marvin Gaye cover)



10. 'Venus In Furs' (The Velvet Underground cover)



11. 'Let It Be Me' (The Everly Brothers cover)



12. 'Stars' (Janis Ian cover)



13. 'Isolation' (John Lennon cover)