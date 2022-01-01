Missy Elliott urges artists to be 'fearless' with second album

Missy Elliott has urged artists working on their second albums to be "fearless".

Although the 51-year-old rapper admitted there can be huge pressure to deliver a worthy follow-up to a successful first album, she insisted that it is important artists take risks when working on new material.

She tweeted: "Sophomore albums are a very PIVOTAL time for artist. Your sophomore album be stressful but it’s the BEST ALBUM to EXPERIMENT on! Don’t be AFRAID! Becuz If u play safe you will be BOXED in its hard to get out because your fans get used to that 1 sound.

"Secondly! Dear Artist Listen CLOSELY! Go with the songs you feel you should drop not what everyone else suggest! You the Artist must FEEL it YASEL because YOU are the one that have have to SELL it CONVINCE ppl it’s HOT Go with your GUT! Fearless (sic)."

Missy released her debut album 'Supa Dupa Fly' in 1997 and followed it up two years later with 'Da Real World'.

Her second album received critical acclaim, and was certified platinum, with singles including 'She’s a B**** and ‘All N My Grill’.

Speaking previously about the pressure on her while making the album, Missy said: "I can't even explain the pressure. The last album took me a week to record. This one took almost two months. I couldn't rush it the second time because people expect more."