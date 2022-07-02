Axl Rose working with vocal coach ahead of resuming tour

Axl Rose has been working with a vocal coach ahead of Guns N' Roses return to the stage in Munich tonight (08.07.22).

The 'Civil War' rockers were forced to postpone their show at Glasgow Green, Scotland earlier this week due to "illness".

The frontman had told the crowd at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday night (02.07.22) that he had slept at the venue after struggling to hit the high notes and falling poorly.

The 60-year-old rocker said: "I slept here last night… I’ll be switching the songs around a little bit."

And in a fresh health update, Axl told fans in a typed-out message posted to his personal social media pages on Thursday (07.07.22): “We apologize 4 the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow.

“I’ve been following Dr’s orders, getting rest w/a vocal coach n’ sorting our r sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again 4 everyone’s concern! (sic)"

The 'It's So Easy' rockers play the Olympic Stadium in Munich, Germany.

A previous statement regarding the Glasgow show cancellation read : "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022.

"We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience."

Meanwhile, fans were allegedly left waiting two hours to get into Tottenham's ground.

The 'Sweet Child O' Mine' rockers played two nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but due to the delay, opening act Gary Clark Jr. couldn't perform.

What's more, they played a shorter set on the second night (03.07.22) going from 22 songs to 19.

'November Rain' and 'Rocket Queen' were among the songs left out.