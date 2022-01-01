Backstreet Boys releasing first Christmas album

The Backstreet Boys are gearing up to unveil their very first Christmas album.

The '90s boyband, comprised of AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Brian Littrell, announced on Thursday that A Very Backstreet Christmas will drop on 14 October.

"We've been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we're beyond excited that it's finally happening," Howie shared. "We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favourite Christmas classics and can't wait to be part of our fans' holiday season."

The album will include timeless holiday classics such as White Christmas, Silent Night, and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas as well as three new original holiday songs - Christmas In New York, Together, and Happy Days.

Fans can now pre-order the CD and vinyl versions.