Missy Elliott offers artists advice for avoiding 'sophomore slump'

Missy Elliott has offered up her advice for artists wishing to avoid the "sophomore slump".



Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the hip-hop icon instructed young musicians to experiment as much as possible on their sound when it comes to their second album.



"Sophomore Albums are a very PIVOTAL time for artist (sic)! Here is a gem from MISSY! Your sophomore album be stressful but it's the BEST ALBUM to EXPERIMENT on! Don't be AFRAID! Becuz If u play safe you will be BOXED in & its hard to get out because your fans get used to that 1 sound," she wrote. "Secondly! Dear Artist Listen CLOSELY! Go with the songs you feel you should drop not what everyone else suggest! You the Artist must FEEL it YASELF because YOU are the one that have have to SELL it & CONVINCE ppl it's HOT Go with your GUT! Fearless (sic)."



Missy released her second studio album, Da Real World, back in 1999.



The record featured guest appearances from Beyoncé, Eve, Eminem, and Redman, as well as the singles, Hot Boyz, She's a B**ch and All N My Grill.



In addition to coaching the next generation of talent, the star also posted a tweet earlier this week in which she thanked her collaborators for trusting her as a creative.



"I want to Thank any artist who trusted my ear & me as a writer & producer and wasn't afraid to do something DIFFERENT! Because There are many who play it safe & then there is some that will LEAD," the 51-year-old added.