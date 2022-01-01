Axl Rose following 'doctor's orders' after cancelling concert due to illness

Axl Rose is abiding by “doctor’s orders” after cancelling a concert earlier this week due to illness.

The rocker had been scheduled to play a gig alongside bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan at the Glasgow Green in Scotland on Tuesday but scrapped the show the day before.

On Thursday, Axl took to social media to issue a statement in which he updated fans on his health.

“I’d like to thank everyone 4 their well wishes. It’s greatly appreciated! We apologize 4 the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow (sic),” the 60-year-old wrote. “I’ve been following Dr’s orders, getting rest, working w/a vocal coach n’ sorting our r sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again 4 everyone’s concern! At the end of the day it’s about giving u fans the best of rselves n’ the best time we can give u n’ that’s all I, the band n’ crew r focused on. See u in Munich (sic)!!”

Axl’s illness comes after Guns N' Roses performed shorter sets during two recent London shows, and reports that the musician was experiencing struggles with his voice at a concert in Norway last month.

Guns N' Roses are next due to perform at the Olympiastadion, Munich on Friday.