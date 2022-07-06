Raye delighted to be independent

Raye is delighted to be "doing [her] own thing".

The 'Waterfall' singer treated guests and VIPs to the first live performance of her new single 'Hard Out Here' at Amazon's Prime Day Dream House at the Village Underground in London on Wednesday (06.07.22) and she admitted she's excited to be working as an independent artist after parting ways with her former record company Polydor.

She tearfully aid on stage: “I’m independent now, this is a big moment guys. I was with a major label for seven years of my life. I went on Twitter and I was like please let me be free and thanks to you lot, I managed to find my way out. I’m not chasing the chart now, I’m doing my own thing.”

Raye admitted to fans she was coming close to a wardrobe malfunction as her pink suit jacket slipped to reveal a matching bra.

She quipped: "My outfit is gonna come off soon, guy’s its slowly coming off."

Despite the party atmosphere at the event, the 'Secrets' singer stayed away from alcohol.

She admitted: “I can’t sing and drink, if I take a shot of tequila before I can’t hit the notes right."

Earlier in the night, Big Zuu, Tilly Ramsay, Jarrod Bowen and Sam Thompson took guests through for a unique entertainment experience that covered Prime Benefits, including Amazon Fresh and Prime Gaming.

Zuu and Tilly embarked on a cooking challenge using ingredients delivered same-day through Amazon Fresh, with the 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant named Fresh Out the Box champion thanks to her Japanese omelette.

Big Zuu, who had made a tomato pasta with a spicy twist, moaned: “I made my whole sauce from scratch and people are out here making omelettes."

In the Dream House Living Room, Jarrod Bowen and Ben Foster embarked on the ultimate FIFA challenge and a light-hearted sports trivia battle.

For those who missed out on the action, all the behind the scenes highlights can be found on www.instagram.co.uk/AmzonUK.

