Calvin Harris to drop collab with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell

Calvin Harris' next single is 'Stay With Me' with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell.



The latest track from the eagerly-awaited and rather star-studded 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ will arrive on July 15.



The superstar DJ's follow-up to 2017's 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' features the already released mega-hit 'Potion' with Dua Lipa and second single 'New Money' with 21 Savage.



The likes of Busta Rhymes, Charlie Puth and Snoop Dogg also appear.



The huge list was recently revealed on Calvin's Instagram with an instrumental playing to the rolling waves as each name popped up.



The album will be released on August 5.



The first volume in 2017 included the hit 'Feels' featuring Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean.



The 'I Need Your Love' hitmaker is currently completing a residency at the world-famous Ushuaïa Ibiza.



Calvin plays the super-club Fridays until September 2.



Meanwhile, the 38-year-old producer - who is engaged to Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope - previously admitted there's been an element of luck behind his career success, suggesting his "reckless decisions" have paid off in spectacular fashion.



He said: "I got lucky in different ways.



"I wrote the right songs at the right time, I picked the right genre of music, I started DJing in the US at the right time. If I hadn’t made all of these reckless decisions, I wouldn’t have been put in that place. Every time I play in front of people I’m celebrating the fact I got out of that situation."



Calvin topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid DJs for six consecutive years from 2013 to 2018 until being dethroned by The Chainsmokers in 2019.







The artists featured on 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' are:



21 Savage



Dua Lipa



Young Thug



Stefflon Don



Chlöe



Charlie Puth



Pusha T



Shenseea



Tinashe



Normani



Lil Durk



Halsey



Offset



6lack



Justin Timberlake



Coi Leray



Busta Rhymes



Donae'o



Latto



Pharrell



Swae Lee



Jorja Smith



Snoop Dogg