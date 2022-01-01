Lady Gaga's 'complex' concert requires a big rehearsal space

Lady Gaga has reportedly hired a warehouse in London to hold rehearsals for her "most complex" stage show to date.

The 'Hold My Hand' hitmaker is pulling out all the stops for 'The Chromatica Ball' tour, which kicks off on July 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Gaga knows how long fans have been waiting for these shows and is putting everything into making them spectacular.

“She has splashed out on a warehouse in London for her team to secretly rehearse the show over and over until everything is exactly how she wants it.

“In terms of staging it’s probably the most complex she’s ever done — and that really is saying something as her tours are always impressive. The stage is huge — money clearly is no object.

“Visuals have been shot and right now it’s about tweaking things so everything goes smoothly and without a hitch.”

The show is set to feature both fan-favourite hits along with performances of songs from Gaga’s 2020 album ‘Chromatica'.

The superstar won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2021 for the acclaimed LP.

The 'Joanne' singer worked with late producer SOPHIE - who died following an accidental fall in January 2021 - on the record.

Executive producer BloodPop said at the time of its release: "We worked with SOPHIE very early on. [She was] the first collaborator of those sessions. Those days were fun.

"We set up six microphones and recorded [Gaga's] Lamborghini exhaust, and SOPHIE cut it up into samples. [Though they didn't make the album], we still plan to finish those songs and present something special within the 'Chromatica' universe."

Lady Gaga's 'The Chromatica Ball' tour dates:

17th July Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena

21st July Stockholm, Friends Arena

24th July Paris, FR Stade de France

26th July Arnhem, GelreDome

29th July London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30th July London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6th August Toronto, Rogers Centre

8th August Washington, Nationals Park

11th August East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium

15th August Chicago, Wrigley Field

19th August Boston, Fenway Park

23rd August Dallas, Globe Life Field

26th August Atlanta, Truist Park

8th September San Francisco, Oracle Park

10th September Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium