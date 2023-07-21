Doja Cat to feature on Barbie soundtrack?

Doja Cat is to appear on the 'Barbie' film soundtrack.



The 'Say So hitmaker recently released 'Vegas' - which samples 'Hound Dog' - for the 'Elvis' biopic, and now it's been revealed she's been chosen to record another track for the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led live-action film based on the iconic Mattel doll.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Producers think Doja is a perfect fit for the film and were determined to get her on board.



“They were really impressed with her song on the 'Elvis' soundtrack as well.



“Between that and the fact she’s one of the biggest stars on the planet right now it was a no-brainer.”



Further details regarding the track are yet to be revealed.



Margot previously opened up about the movie role in an interview with Vogue magazine, insisting the Greta Gerwig-directed film is not what most people expect it to be.



She explained: "It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.'"



The cast also includes Will Ferrell as the CEO of a toy company, Simu Lu as another Ken and Issa Rae as another Barbie.



'Barbie' is set to be released on July 21, 2023.