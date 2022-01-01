Nicki Minaj's husband under house arrest for failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has been sentenced to probation and home detention for failing to register as a sex offender.

In November 2019, Petty was arrested in Beverly Hills, California after authorities learned that he failed to disclose his status after moving from New York.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but entered a plea deal last September over the case.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office obtained by CBS News, Petty was sentenced on Wednesday to three years' probation and a year in home detention.

He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 (£41,000) fine.

Petty married Nicki in October 2019, with the couple welcoming a son the following year.

The 44-year-old was convicted of first-degree attempted rape, unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree assault of a teenage girl in 1995 when he was 16. He served around four and a half years in prison.

Representatives for Nicki, 39, have not yet commented on the news.