Victoria Beckham to rejoin Spice Girls for Geri's 50th birthday bash - report

Victoria Beckham is reportedly rejoining her Spice Girls bandmates for a special performance celebrating Geri Horner's 50th birthday.

The five-piece, made up of Victoria, Geri, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C, last performed together at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Prior to that the girl group, who pioneered the idea of girl power, went on a world tour together from late 2007 until early 2008. The singers reformed again in 2019, but without fashion designer Victoria.

Now though, insiders claim Victoria, known as Posh Spice, is back on board for a one-off special set at Geri's big birthday, which is being held in September a few weeks after her actual birthday in August.

"It's going to be an amazing night," a source told The Sun. "It's a seated, black tie do and the theme is Timeless Elegance."

The insider went on to outline how Geri is planning to make a speech to her guests, before inviting the Viva Forever singers on stage for a rendition of one of their chart-topping tunes.

"It's being held in a Grade II listed manor in Oxfordshire which, conveniently, is just a stone's throw from David and Victoria's Cotswolds manor," they continued. "The girls can't wait to reunite and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and get up on stage to join Geri for a number - possibly Wannabe.

"One of the girls turning 50 is a massive deal - they all want to mark the occasion in style, and reuniting after a decade seems the perfect time."

The rumour mill has also gone into overdrive for a Spice Girls performance at Glastonbury 2023.