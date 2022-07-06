Olivia Rodrigo performs Torn with Natalie Imbruglia

Olivia Rodrigo performed 'Torn' with Natalie Imbruglia at a show in London on Thursday night (06.07.22).

The pop star kicked off the first of two London shows at the Eventim Apollo venue in Hammersmith and she thrilled the crowd when she introduced former 'Neighbours' star Natalie to the stage for a performance of her huge 1997 hit track.

Olivia previously showed off her love of the song by performing it at a show in Manchester, England on July 3 - but this time she was able to sing it with Natalie herself.

It's the latest in a line line of celebrity collaborations for Olivia during her 'SOUR' tour. Olivia performed with pop star Lily Allen at Glastonbury Festival in June with the pair singing the track 'F*** You' and dedicating it to America's Supreme Court following the controversial ruling on abortion.

Olivia also performed with Alanis Morissette in Los Angeles with the pair belting out 'You Oughta Know' while she also teamed up with Avril Lavigne to sing ‘Complicated’ in Toronto, Canada.

Olivia recently celebrated the first anniversary of the release of her record-breaking debut album, 'SOUR' which dropped on May 21, 2021. The 'Good 4 U' hitmaker's LP broke a world record for the biggest opening week for an album by a female artist in Spotify history and the 19-year-old pop star admitted she is eternally "grateful" to those who made it possible.

She wrote on Instagram: "My first album SOUR came out a year ago today. it is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world. thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone. and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process. (sic)"