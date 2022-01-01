Dakota Johnson helps make Coldplay's gigs more deaf-friendly

Chris Martin's partner Dakota Johnson inspired him to make Coldplay's concerts more inclusive.

The 'Yellow' hitmaker has revealed the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star introduced him to Subpacs, which enable deaf and hard-of-hearing fans to hear the music through vibrations.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', Chris revealed Finneas - brother and collaborator of Billie Eilish - uses a Subpac on stage and the 'High Note' star got the 45-year-old musician one for Christmas to use on his band's 'The Music of the Spheres World Tour'.

He said: “My partner, she said, ‘I got you a Christmas present, a Subpac.

“She said, ‘It’s like what Finneas wears on stage when he’s with Billie [Eilish].’ And it vibrates, so it’s useful for someone like Finneas to hear where the one is on the bass drum.”

The 'Paradise' hitmakers also have interpreters on stage.

The 32-year-old actress and the 'My Universe' singer have been together since 2017.

And although there is a 12-year age-gap between them, Dakota recently insisted that she feels older than she actually is.

She explained: "‘I feel both 48 and 26. I’ve had a lot of life in my life. I had a lot of life really young, so I think I feel older."

Spilling details of their relationship, the 'Lost Daughter' star also revealed that they prefer to spend their down-time together at home in Point Dume, Malibu.

She said: "We've been together for quite a while and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cosy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside of my house."

Chris has daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.