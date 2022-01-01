Gene Simmons hopes to extend KISS tour to 'another 100 cities'

Gene Simmons has plans to extend KISS's End of the Road farewell tour.



The rocker, along with bandmates Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer, kicked off the world tour back in January 2019 but faced several postponements as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



However, in a new interview with Chaoszine, Simmons indicated that he wants to add 100 more concerts to the trek.



"The crew is happy. Everybody's happy. So, we've decided to add another 100 cities before we stop," he shared. "I don't know how long that's gonna take."



Simmons went on to note that he has no real idea when he will retire.



"We don't know. We've never retired before. This is our first time," the 72-year-old joked. "It's like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, 'When is it gonna be finished?' You're in the middle of it; you don't know."