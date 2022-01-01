Niall Horan vows to finish third solo LP 'as soon as possible'

Niall Horan has vowed to finish his third solo album "as soon as I can" and also hinted at plans to embark on a tour.



The 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer has revealed he's set to head across the pond to the US to complete work on his follow-up to 2020's 'Heartbreak Weather', while he's also planning to hit the road after the record is done.



Niall is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “I’d love to try to get this album done as soon as I can.



“After this, I will be back to America for the foreseeable and then once I’m finished I won’t be too long about getting back out there because I’m going to these gigs these days and getting very jealous.”



The former One Direction star was forced to cancel his 'Nice To Meet Ya' World Tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



But getting back to attending gigs has left the 28-year-old singer yearning to get back on the stage himself.



He added: “When you’re used to doing as much travelling as we do and packing a suitcase every other day, it was very strange to be sat around doing nothing like the rest of the world was.



“But it’s good to be back in the mix and making an album and just going to gigs.”



The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker was recently seen enjoying Adele's BST Hyde Park show and his ex-bandmate Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' show at Wembley Stadium.



Last year, Niall admitted he would be lost for a job if his music career ever dries up.



The 'Our Song' singer has had a number of fans from his time in One Direction tell him they "used to be" big fans of his, and he worries that if he loses his fame and following, he will struggle to find a normal job with no qualifications.



He said: "What I'm getting now is: 'I used to be such a fan' and I'm like: 'And what happened? Are you not happy with it any more?' I actually say: 'Did my music no suffice?'



"It's nuts that I'm 27 and I have been doing it for 11 years."



Niall continued: "The longer it lasts the better for me because I absolutely love what I do and I don't have any qualifications or anything."



He then urged his fanbase: "So if you could please support the cause for as long as possible!"