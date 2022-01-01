Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing on stage

Carlos Santana is "good and taking it easy" after collapsing on stage due to heat exhaustion and dehydration on Tuesday evening.

The Smooth hitmaker was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan when he fell and medics rushed onto the stage to help him.

He was then taken to McLaren Clarkston's emergency department to be checked over.

Updating fans via his Facebook page, 74-year-old Santana assured his followers he is recovering well with his wife Cindy.

"To one and all thank you for your precious prayers," he wrote. "Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy (sic)."

"Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all (sic)."

His manager, Michael Vrionis, also shared a statement to Mail Online in which he emphasised his client "is doing well".

Santana was about 40 minutes into his set when the collapse happened.

Fox 2 meteorologist Lori Pinson was at the concert, and told the news outlet about the events that unfolded.

"Suddenly, the music just died down. I didn't see him collapse on stage, but everyone had him off to the side... a chair appeared where there was not one before. The medics began to rush up on stage," she recalled. "Right now, he is still on stage. They have pulled a black curtain so you can't see him on directly but he is still on stage."