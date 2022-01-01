BLACKPINK confirm new music and world tour

BLACKPINK are dropping new music and planning a world tour.

The foursome - consisting of Jisco, Jennie, Rose and Lisa - will release fresh tracks in August as they are in the “final stages of recording a new album” and intend to go on the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”

Their record label YG Entertainment said: “A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time. On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

The label went on to add their sophomore album will begin a “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year,” saying will begin “a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music [that] has been prepared over a long period of time,” suggesting that it won’t be the only thing they have up their sleeve for the rest of the year.

This comes after rumours circulated that their comeback could be “as early as June,” which was met with confirmation they were coming back soon.

Last week, the 'How Do You Like That' group - who burst onto the scene with 2020’s debut ‘The ALBUM - became the first musical act to hit 75 million subscribers on YouTube and were the most subscribed group ever when they got to 65.5 million, beating out the record set by Justin Bieber.

In 2019, prior to their LPs release, they teased their mammoth success, predicting their tidal wave of international fame.

Jisco told Billboard magazine for a cover story: “You don’t have to understand Korean to understand the music, the visuals, the vibe.”