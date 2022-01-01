Cardi B claims ranking of album on greatest hip-hop records list was a 'setup'

Cardi B has claimed the ranking of her debut album on a greatest hip-hop records list was a "setup".



Last month, editors at Rolling Stone published an article titled The 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time, with Cardi's 2018 album Invasion of Privacy landing in 16th place and The Notorious B.I.G.'s iconic Ready to Die taking the top spot.



Reflecting on the controversy over her inclusion on the list during an interview for Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, Cardi insisted the backlash wasn't fair.



"They was dragging me like, 'How dare them put Cardi before Nas.' I was like, 'Oh my goodness. I just woke up and I'm getting my a*s dragged.' I didn't even ask for this. I understand that but it's like, b**ch, I ain't mother**king ask for it (sic)," she said. "You know, I understand that people feel a certain type of way. But don't try to disrespect me or my work or my album because your mother was listening to my s**t, your b**ch was driving, listening to f**king Be Careful. All y'all b**ches, all y'all h**s. So it's like, don't even try it."



While Cardi sees Invasion of Privacy as "a classic", she accepts that such lists are sometimes compiled to generate interest online.



"Of course, they're gonna use a b**ch like me. ... It's gonna start a stir," the star continued. "Yeah, it was, like, a setup. ... Rolling Stone, you trying to set me up...You got my a*s dragged on a f**king Tuesday for no reason."