Levellers announce 2023 acoustic tour and album

Levellers are set to embark on another 'Acoustic Tour' in 2023, and release an album of acoustic re-workings of their "finest compositions".

The folk rock band are set to follow-up their 2018 companion LP to their 2018 'Acoustic Tour', 'We The Collective', with another stripped-back collection and run of dates next year.

It will mark the first time new recruit, guitarist and vocalist Dan Donnelly, will appear on a Levellers record.

The Mark Chadwick-led septet said in a statement: “We are really excited to be recording a new acoustic album, going through some of our old material, re-arranging it for today and doing some new stuff too. Also massively pleased to introduce new member Dan Donnelly to the recording world, and to be working with members of the ‘collective’ again - and some new guys. Then we’re looking forward to touring it! Going around the country’s most beautiful old theatres and some unique and different other venues too. Hopefully see you all there!”

Further details, such as the release date of the new acoustic collection will be announced in due course.

The tour kicks off on February 27, 2023 at Cheltenham Town Hall, and wraps at Buxton Opera House on March 28.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday July 8th at 10am, available from myticket.co.uk, with the exception of Truro, which goes on sale on August 29th.

Levellers 2023 UK tour dates are:

FEBRUARY 2023

Mon 27, CHELTENHAM Town Hall

Tue 28, DORKING Halls

MARCH 2023

Wed 1, BATH Forum

Thu 2, SHRESWBURY Theatre Severn

Fri 3, LIVERPOOL Philharmonic

Sat 4, BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Mon 6, CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Tue 7, NORTHAMPTON Derngate

Wed 8, READING Hexagon

Thu 9, LONDON Hackney Empire

Fri 10, POOLE Lighthouse

Sat 11, TRURO Hall For Cornwall

Mon 13, BARNSTAPLE Queen's Theatre

Tue 14, YEOVIL Westlands

Wed 15, HARROGATE Royal Hall

Thu 16, HULL City Hall

Fri 17, NEWCASTLE Tyne Theatre Opera House

Sat 18, BUXTON Opera House