'We're flexing the muscle': Haim give album update

Haim are "flexing the muscle" when it comes to their next album.

The pop trio - comprising sisters Alana, 30, Danielle, 33, and Este Haim, 36 - have admitted they never have a specific "timeline" for their albums, as they are constantly getting new ideas and write as they go and don't like "forcing art".

Alana's sisters joked that her doing her debut movie 'Licorice Pizza' held up the follow-up to 2020's 'Women in Music Pt. III'.

Asked when fans can expect their fourth studio effort, Alana told The Forty-Five: "To be fair, I kinda put a wrench in everyone’s plans by doing a movie."

Danielle quipped: "Oh, you did a movie?"

Alana continued: "No, but we’re really excited. We always get inspired right when we get off the road and we’ll be back in LA and just doing our thing."

Este said: "We’re just keeping track of everything that’s happening. Writing everything down"

On not having a set time to complete the LP, Alana said: "There’s never a timeline though, no. That’s the fun thing about it! If there’s a timeline it feels like you’re forcing art and we never want to force anything. We love making things that we love and putting them out in our way and we really care about it. We’re excited."

Este teased: "But we’re flexing the muscle."

Meanwhile, Alana hasn't ruled out doing another movie.

She said: "Look, I never say no to anything. But I think what was so special was that we were supposed to be at Glastonbury when I was filming 'Licorice Pizza' and then the pandemic happened. So weirdly everything happened for a reason. We shot the movie during the pandemic and it was exactly how we work: all that we do involves family and good vibes and coming together and being inspired by what’s happening around us. Paul [Thomas Anderson, director] very much knows our strengths and really embraced them."

Director Paul, 52, has helmed a number of the 'Want You Back' group's music videos.