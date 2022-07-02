Guns N' Roses cancel Glasgow gig due to 'illness and medical advice'

Guns N' Roses have cancelled their gig in Glasgow tonight (05.07.22) on "medical advice".



The concert at Glasgow Green, Scotland being postponed due to "illness" comes after frontman Axl Rose told gig-goers at the 'Patience' band's concert at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night (02.07.22) that he had slept at the venue after struggling with his voice and falling poorly.



The latest statement posted on their official social media pages read: "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022."



They have vowed to reschedule the show and asked fans to hold onto their tickets.



"We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience."



The 60-year-old rocker had told the London crowd: "I slept here last night… I’ll be switching the songs around a little bit."



The concert cancellation comes after reports that fans were left waiting two hours to get into the show at the weekend.



The 'Sweet Child O' Mine' rockers played two nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but due to the delay, opening act Gary Clark Jr. couldn't perform.



What's more, they played a shorter set on the second night (03.07.22) going from 22 songs to 19.



'November Rain' and 'Rocket Queen' were among the songs left out.



Axl and co are next due to perform at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, Germany on Friday (08.07.22).