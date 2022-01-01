James Bourne will only bring Busted back if they have new material

James Bourne won't work with Busted unless they're making new music.

The 'Year 3000' hitmakers first split after five years in 2005 before James and Matt Willis joined forces with McFly to form the supergroup McBusted in 2014, followed by an actual Busted reunion with bandmate Charlie Simpson a couple of years later.

The trio released the albums 'Night Driver' and 'Half Way There' in 2016 and 2019 respectively, and James would only do another tour if there was new material to promote.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he explained: "I am willing to run away with the circus for a third time but the circus has to have a really exciting plan.

"I am not really interested unless there's new music, because then you just become a band that plans their hits and that's interesting for, like, five people.

"When we are with the band we have to be fully committed."

Meanwhile, Charlie previously insisted he wanted Busted to collaborate with Bring Me The Horizon after the 'Throne' rockers teamed up with Ed Sheeran at the BRIT Awards earlier this year.

He revealed: "So I spoke to Jordan [Fish, percussionist] two weeks ago because we want to do a project together. We became buddies after doing Warped tour together years ago."

The 'Crashed the Wedding' hitmaker went on to explain that the pair have spoken about a possible collaboration and are just trying to come up with ideas and jokingly suggested a cover of their school boy anthem with superstar Ed.

Charlie told NME: "Jordan said to me 'Those Busted songs are f****** bangers man!' So we’re trying to think of something we can do together, and I’m trying to think of something I can get him on. Which would be awesome! Can you imagine a remake of 'What I Go to School For'?! We’d only be missing Ed Sheeran!"