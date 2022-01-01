Victoria Beckham's daughter thinks Spice Girls outfits were 'unacceptable'

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper thinks some of her Spice Girls outfits were "unacceptable" and too short.

The former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer has admitted that her 10-year-old daughter won't be following in her footsteps by wearing skimpy outfits as she was "disgusted" by some of the short clothes the pop stars wore in their '90s heyday.

"She's not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top," Victoria said in a cover interview with Vogue Australia. "She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.' Then David piped up and said, 'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.' And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."

During the interview, Victoria also addressed the furore her husband David made when he shared during a recent podcast interview that she rarely deviates from having grilled fish and steamed vegetables for dinner.

"I mean, talk about making me sound boring!" she responded. "No. What he meant is that he's never met anyone who's more disciplined with the way that they eat. I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to. I'll detox from anything for three to six months where I won't drink. I'm quite extreme in anything I do, whether it's eating or working out or drinking or not drinking."