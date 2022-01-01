Adele would like to expand family

Adele would "definitely" like to have more children.

The Easy on Me singer told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs over the weekend that she would like to give her nine-year-old son Angelo a couple of siblings.

"I definitely would like a couple more kids," the 34-year-old said. "It would be wonderful. If not, I've got Angelo."

Adele shares Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, whom she both married and separated from in 2018. Reflecting on their divorce in 2021, the British singer said she is thankful she didn't have a "messy" split.

"It was never really tricky because we're such good friends and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life," she commented. "There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn't happen, but I was blessed with them, and him, he's just the best, you know. And I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off."

Adele has been in a relationship with American sports agent Rich Paul since last year.

On Friday, he was seen standing beside Simon and Angelo as they watched her in concert at BST Hyde Park, marking the first time Adele's ex and current boyfriend have been pictured together.